New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was found hanging at the residence of a woman he had been allegedly harassing in northwest Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The man's family alleged foul play and named three people - the woman, her mother, and a man identified as Shanky - accusing them of killing him, they said.

Gautam, from G-Block in Jahangirpuri, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a chunni at the woman's house on Friday evening, a senior police officer said.

“He was taken to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” the officer added.

According to police, the woman's mother, 52-year-old Santosh, said during inquiry that Gautam had been harassing her daughter for some time, and a complaint had been lodged earlier at Jahangirpuri police station.

Santosh told police she had gone to her mother's house and returned around 8.15 pm to find the main door ajar. She allegedly found Gautam inside the house hanging from the ceiling fan.

She then informed his family, who along with her, brought him down and rushed him to the hospital, police said.

Shortly after the incident, Gautam's family called the police control room and accused the woman, Santosh, and Shanky of murder, alleging they staged the scene as a suicide.

The local crime team inspected the spot and collected evidence, including the ligature material, police said, adding the body has been preserved at the hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway and the allegations are being verified, police said. Meanwhile, Gautam's family alleged murder and demanded strict action against the accused.

