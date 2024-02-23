Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) A fast-track court in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.

Additional sessions judge, fast track court, Kulgam Parvez Iqbal on Thursday held Sajad Ahmad Bhat guilty of raping the minor in his neighbourhood in 2012.

Also Read | AP TET 2024 Admit Card Released at aptet.apcfss.in: Hall Ticket for Andhra Pradesh State Teacher Eligibility Test Examination Out, Know How To Download.

The court also slapped Bhat with a fine of Rs 10,000.

If the accused does not pay the fine, he will undergo a further imprisonment of six months.

Also Read | NHAI Removes Paytm Payments Bank From List of Authorised Banks for FASTag Services; Know How to Deactivate and Open New FASTag Account.

The state was represented by public prosecutor Zia ur Rehman while advocate Mohammad Shafi appeared for the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)