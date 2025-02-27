Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making an obscene gesture toward a Youth Congress member while driving here, police said on Thursday.

Harsha H B, a resident of Vijayanagar, was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred on Wednesday on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road near Gopalan Mall, they added.

The incident came to light after Akshatha Ravikumar, State Secretary of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress and a national media panellist for the Indian Youth Congress, posted a video on 'X' showing the man making an obscene gesture toward her while driving.

"Women drivers in Bangalore face a lot of issues... After abusing me, he broke traffic rules, took an illegal U-turn where there wasn't one, and jumped a red signal. This happened at 4 pm on Mysuru-Bengaluru Road near Gopalan Mall on 26/02/2025. Are we supposed to just listen to this and ignore it?" she posted on 'X'.

According to the police, the investigation revealed that she was driving her car when she overtook the suspect's vehicle, leading to an exchange of words between them. She also recorded a video of the act.

The man was with his family at the time of the incident.

"This incident was triggered by a misunderstanding, and appropriate action has been taken," a senior police officer said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under Section 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Chamarajpet police station, and the man was arrested. He was later released on station bail, the officer added.

Speaking to reporters, Ravikumar confirmed the man's arrest.

"I was driving my car when this man, who was also driving, came up next to me and made gestures that annoyed me, prompting me to file a complaint. I don't know who he is or why he did it—perhaps he wanted space to move ahead, but there was no room for me to give way," she said.

