Maharajganj (UP), Jul 3 (PTI) A man was on Thursday arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district, police said.

Superintendent of Police Somendra Meena said the incident occurred this morning when the girl left her house to attend the nature's call. The 22-year-old accused, a neighbor, allegedly lured her to his residence on some pretext and then raped her.

The girl later told her family members about the incident and they moved to police.

"Shortly after the police complaint we managed to arrest the accused who has been sent to jail. The girl has been sent for a medical examination. Further investigations are underway," the SP said. PTI COR CDN

