Ballia (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a Class 10 student on the pretext of marriage, police said on Monday

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Premchand Chauhan (25) was sexually exploiting the girl for the last three months by promising to marry.

When the girl's father came to know about this, Chauhan abused him and threatened to kill his family members. He also threatened to post obscene photos of the girl on social media.

A case was registered against Chauhan on Saturday under BNS and POCSO Act on the complaint of the girl's father.

The accused was arrested on Monday and sent to jail.

