Mangaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Nethravati river from the Panemangaluru bridge, police sources said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Jaleel, a resident of Karaje in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Locals found the man's footwear, mobile phone, and bike on the bridge at around 11 pm on Tuesday. His body could not be recovered in the night despite a thorough search by local swimmers.

The swimmers, who resumed the search this morning, retrieved the body from the river, the sources said. A case has been registered.

