Nagpur, Aug 30 (PTI) Three persons were arrested on Tuesday for killing a 30-year-old man who opposed his wife's extra-marital relationship with one of the accused in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said.

The prime accused, Sunil Bhalekar, hired two others to kill his friend with whose wife he was having an affair, an official said.

Bhalekar paid Rs 10,000 to Khamesh alias Bhurya Jageshwar Damahe (22) and Rohit Shankar Nagpure (18) for the murder.

The victim was stabbed to death and his head smashed with stones on Saturday night at Jaitala Bazar roundabout in the city, the official said.

A case of murder was registered.

