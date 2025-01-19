New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A 23-year-old man died after his motorcycle was allegedly struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Ashram flyover in southeast Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Another man suffered severe injuries in the accident, they said.

"The accident involved a motorcycle collision that left one rider dead and another seriously injured. The accident was reported through a PCR call at Sunlight Colony police station," an officer said.

A police team inspected the spot and found skid marks on the divider, and bloodstain on an electricity pole and the road, he said.

A crime team was also called to the spot to collect evidence.

The victim was identified as Faizan, a food delivery executive.

Muneer, a 26-year-old labourer, was rushed to the trauma centre at AIIMS by bystanders. He remains in hospital with serious injuries, the officer said.

Initial investigations suggest that the motorcycle lost control, possibly due to overspeeding, he added.

A case has been registered at Sunlight Colony police station and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

