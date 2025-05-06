Hardoi, May 6 (PTI) A man allegedly bludgeoned his father to death with a brick over a domestic dispute in the Beniganj area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

The alleged incident took place in Gokhrapurwa village. Rahul attacked his father Mahavir (55) with a brick while other family members were asleep, allegedly over a conflict that had been going on for several days.

Mahavir's younger brother lodged a complaint at Beniganj police station. Police and forensic teams visited the spot, conducted an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem, the police said.

Rahul has been taken into custody, they said.

Circle Officer (Hariyawan) Santosh Singh said the forensic team collected evidence and the brick used in the murder was recovered.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he added.

