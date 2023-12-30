Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 30 (PTI) A 63-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son in the Loni area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Saturday, police said.

Shahrukh (25) allegedly hit his mother Dilshad Begum on her face and neck with a sharp weapon, killing her, they said.

Also Read | New Tax Slabs, Increase in Income Tax Rebate in New Tax Regime and More, Here's a List of Changes in Income Tax Laws in 2023 That Will Impact You in 2024.

Three hours later, Shahrukh reached the police outpost and alleged that a neighbour in his Aman Vihar Colony had murdered his mother.

However, the police found discrepancies in his statement and began his interrogation. During this, Shahrukh confessed to killing Begum and was arrested, ACP (Loni), Surya Bali Maurya said.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

The weapon used in the killing and Shahrukh's blood-stained clothes have also been found, he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused often assaulted his mother for money to meet his drinking and drug addictions.

Two years ago, he had taken Rs 3 lakh from her on the pretext of setting up a business. However, he returned home after a few months and resumed taking money from Begum.

The woman's body has been sent post-mortem, Maurya said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)