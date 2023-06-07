Alappuzha, June 7: A man allegedly killed his six-year-old son on Wednesday night in their home at Mavelikara here in Kerala, police said. An officer of Mavelikara police station said the incident occurred around 8 pm in the coastal district of the state and the man was taken into custody. Delhi Shocker: Minor Girl Raped, Blackmailed Over Objectionable Photos and Videos by Tenant, Accused Arrested.

The 38-year-old man's mother was also injured in the incident, the officer said, adding the child's mother had died by suicide sometime back.

The exact cause for the man's actions is not yet known and will be ascertained during the investigation, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)