Dumka, Oct 16 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was beaten to death by a mob in Jharkhand's Dumka district as they suspected him of being a thief on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kapjora village under Taljhari police station area, 285-km from Ranchi. The deceased was identified as Suresh Yadav, a resident of Aamghatta village.

When a woman opened the door of her house around 4 am, she saw Yadav and started shouting and calling him a thief, Jarmundi subdivisional police officer Shivendu Kumar told PTI.

A mob chased Yadav and caught him. Then, they beat him with sticks and some other weapons, he said.

An FIR has been lodged many unknown persons of the village, the officer added.

