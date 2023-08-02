Kadapa (AP), Aug 2 (PTI) A 42-year-old man allegedly murdered his friend over a liquor dispute and kept the corpse right inside his home for more than a month in Proddatur town of Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, police said on Wednesday.

After a round of drinks, the accused Kishore stabbed Satish to death on June 24 using a knife.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Road Accident: Drunk Woman's SUV Runs Amok, Rams Into Parked Vehicles in Vishakhapatnam; Video Surfaces.

"Following the dispute over money for liquor, Kishore stabbed Satish to death and got scared over the murder. He kept Satish's body in his home itself and covered it with sand," Prerana Kumar, ASP, Kadapa told PTI.

To avoid stench emanating from the corpse, Kishore covered it with a sheet and used to pour water on it every day.

Also Read | Lava Yuva 2 Launches with Glass Back Design, 5,000 mAh Battery at Very Affordable Price; Check Features and Other Details.

As he was a loner abandoned by his wife around eight years ago, none of the neighbours would talk much with Kishore, which allowed the crime to go undetected for more than a month, the ASP said.

However, on Monday, Kishore's mother had come to see him and noticed the foul smell and asked him about it, which ultimately led to the revelation of the crime.

A post-mortem revealed that there were six stab wounds, the police official said.

As Satish (42) was a truck driver, his family thought that he would have gone on an assignment of 15 to 30 days and were not much worried. Further, Satish also did not have a mobile phone with him, Kumar added.

Incidentally, Satish fought with his wife and had gone out of home and went on a drinking binge. He would meet Kishore regularly and stayed with him for a couple days, which eventually resulted in his death.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under IPC Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)