New Delhi, August 2: Domestic smartphone brand Lava on Wednesday launched a new affordable smartphone which features a glass back finish, 5,000mAh battery and more. The 'Yuva 2' smartphone costs Rs 6,999 and will be available across Lava’s retail network starting Wednesday, the company said in a statement.

It comes in three colours -- Glass Blue, Glass Lavender and Glass Green. "Yuva 2 features a Unisoc T606 OctaCore Processor with 3GB RAM with UFS 2.2 compliant 64GB ROM, which is expandable by an additional 3GB of virtual RAM," the company added. Smartphones Coming in August 2023: From OnePlusOpen to Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 to Vivo V29 Series Launch, List of Major Phones Arriving Soon.

The new smartphone comes with a 90Hz refresh rate along with Lava’s new ‘SINK’ Display philosophy. The SINK Display philosophy is focused on providing a high screen-to-body ratio and lower bezels.

The device features a 13 MP Dual AI Rear Camera and a 5 MP front camera with screen flash. It also comes with a Side Fingerprint Scanner, Anonymous Auto Call Recording and Dual Microphones for Noise Cancellation. Moreover, it features a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with a Type-C 10W charger. India Among Apple’s Top 5 Global Smartphone Markets for iPhone.

"Yuva 2 currently runs on Android 12 while providing users a clean and bloatware free android experience," the smartphone maker said. The company also promised one Android upgrade and quarterly security updates for a period of two years.

For a better after-sales consumer experience, a ‘free service at home’ will be provided to the customers, in which service will be provided at the customers’ doorstep. Customers will be able to avail the service within the phone's warranty period.