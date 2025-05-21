Sultanpur (UP), May 21 (PTI) A man died and his son was injured when their motorcycle crashed into a road divider on the Purvanchal Expressway in this district on Wednesday while travelling to Gorakhpur from Mumbai, police said.

The incident occurred near the Koeribhar area when the rider apparently lost control of the two-wheeler after dozing off briefly.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dheeraj Kumar said Anil Sahani (45) died while his son Umesh (23) suffered minor injuries. They were residents of the Patretha village in Gorakhpur.

Anil worked in Mumbai as a tile layer and Umesh assisted him.

"It seems that Anil might have briefly dozed off while riding the motorcycle, causing it to swerve and crash into the central divider on the expressway," SHO Kumar said.

A team from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) rushed the duo to the Government Medical College where doctors declared the father 'dead on arrival'.

Kotwali Nagar police have initiated legal proceedings and sent the body for post-mortem, the SHO added.

