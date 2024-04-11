Pratapgarh (UP), Apr 11 (PTI) A fast track court here sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment for raping a woman in 2017.

Additional district judge Sumit Pawar on Wednesday convicted Shiv Kumar.

Kumar had also threatened the woman of dire consequences if she tells anyone about the matter.PTI COR CDN

