New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was shot at following a scuffle in south Delhi's Tigri area on Thursday, an official said.

A PCR call was received on Thursday at Tigri Police Station regarding the incident where four to five unidentified youths had a scuffle with the victim, identified as Salman, he said.

Police rushed to the spot and it was found that the victim, a resident of JJ Camp, Tigri, had already been taken to Batra Hospital for treatment.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused, the official added.

