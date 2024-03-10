New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) A man was shot dead and another injured in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area late on Saturday, police said.

The alleged attack occurred at 8.45 pm. Arbaz and Abid suffered multiple bullet injuries, an officer said.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

The victims, aged between 25 and 30, were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Arbaz dead, the officer said.

Abid has been admitted to GTB Hospital where his condition is said to be critical, he added.

Also Read | Geoglyphs Found in Ratnagiri: 10,000-Year-Old Rock Art Carvings Discovered in Maharashtra Villages.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said a murder case is being registered.

Arbaz was facing criminal cases and Abid's records are being checked, he said.

CCTV camera footage is being analysed and other inputs examined to identify the shooters, he added.

Another officer said the possibility of gang war cannot be ruled out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)