Faridabad, Mar 7 (PTI) A man allegedly stabbed to death his 40-year-old brother-in-law with a knife during a drunk altercation in Sanjay Colony area here, police on Thursday said.

The accused, Mohar Singh, stabbed Anshul Singh thrice, killing him on the spot, they said.

Also Read | 2006 Varanasi Bomb Blast: 18 Years Since Holy City of India Witnessed Twin Blasts That Left 28 Dead and Over 100 Injured; Here's What Happened.

According to police, Anshul was a native of Dharampur village of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat district and had been living with his family in the area for many years.

Mohar Singh, from Etah of the same state, and a cousin of Anshul's wife, also lived in the same colony.

Also Read | Gender Disparity: Only 1.6% of Companies Listed in Fortune India 500 Led by Women, Study Shows.

Both of them worked in a workshop in Sanjay Colony, said police.

On Tuesday night, since Anshul's wife was away at her parents' home, Anshul and Mohar Singh embarked on a drinking session, and were joined in it by one Manoj.

While drinking, Anshul and Mohar Singh started arguing over some issue.

As the fight escalated, Mohar Singh picked up a vegetable knife lying nearby and stabbed Anshul in the stomach with it. He slashed him in the neck and hand also.

After the stabbing, Mohar Singh and Manoj ran away.

Police were informed about the incident by Arvind, an elder brother of the victim.

An FIR was registered against Mohar Singh and Manoj under section 302 (murder) of the IPC at Mujesar Police Station on Wednesday, said police.

"We have detained the main suspect Mohar Singh and are questioning him. We handed over the body to the kin after the post mortem and the further probe is underway," said Inspector Surender Singh, SHO, Mujesar Police Station.

Anshul Singh is survived by his wife and a two and a half years old daughter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)