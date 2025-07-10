Latest News | Man Stabbed to Death in Northeast Delhi over Rs 2,000 Loan

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a local resident in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area following a dispute over a Rs 2,000 loan, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place at 12:10 am when the accused identified as Adil attacked Fardeen when he demanded that he return the Rs 2,000 he had borrowed.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 10, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Information was received at Jafrabad police station regarding a stabbing incident, and upon reaching JPC Hospital, officials learned that Fardeen had been brought in by his father and was declared dead by doctors," a senior police officer said.

Initial inquiry revealed that Fardeen and his friend Javed were standing near a lane when they encountered Adil, who had previously borrowed Rs 2,000 from them, he added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 10 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

When Fardeen asked him to return the money, Adil allegedly became furious, took out a knife, and attacked bothma-2025-sanskrit-wishes-hymns-and-greetings-send-thoughtful-quotes-chants-hd-images-and-wallpapers-to-honour-the-mentors-6982717.html" class="drop-thumb-link" title="Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit Wishes, Hymns and Greetings: Send Thoughtful Quotes, Chants, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Mentors">Guru Purnima 2025 Sanskrit Wishes, Hymns and Greetings: Send Thoughtful Quotes, Chants, HD Images and Wallpapers To Honour the Mentors