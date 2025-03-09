Gorakhpur (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death, police said on Sunday as they have launched a probe and registered an FIR against seven people.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's family, Satyam (24) left home on Friday night. His body was found near a government tubewell the next day, they said.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 10 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Police suspect that he was ambushed, assaulted and then stabbed to death.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jitendra Kumar said that on the basis of the complaint, seven people have been named in the case and efforts are on to arrest them.

Also Read | Who Is Raghuraj Pratap Singh Alias Raja Bhaiya? All About Kunda MLA Whose Wife Bhanvi Singh Filed Complaint Against Him Alleging Physical and Mental Abuse for Years.

So far, four people have been detained for questioning, the police said.

On Sunday, Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover met the victim's family and took information related to the incident

Villagers said that after the incident, the agitated family members first prevented the police from taking the body for post-mortem, but they calmed down after assurances of help and swift investigation from senior officials.

Further investigations are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)