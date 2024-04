Noida, April 15: Noida Police has nabbed a 22-year-old man for allegedly committing thefts at homes and from vehicles while pretending to be hearing and speech impaired to evade suspicion and arrest, officials said. Ruthra Venkatesan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, was held near D-Mart on Sunday by officials of the Bisrakh police station, they said.

"On the basis of electronic surveillance and technical evidence, the accused was held and nine stolen laptops, nine laptop bags, three laptop chargers along with a knife were recovered from his possession," a police spokesperson said. He used to steal items from homes and vehicles and pretended to be hearing and speech impaired, the official said. Noida Shocker: Amity University Student Dragged Out of Car and Thrashed by Four Men, Viral Video Surfaces.

A letter was also seized from his possession that had "An appeal: The bearer of this application is dumb" written on it, the spokesperson said. "During interrogation, the accused told police that he used to steal while pretending to be deaf and dumb so that no one would doubt him," he added. Noida Shocker: Youth Dies After Using Slide at Water Park in Noida's GIP Mall, Police Say Probe On (Watch Video).

The police said an FIR has been lodged against the man for theft and possession of stolen properties, among other charges, and he has been sent to prison.

