A youth died on Sunday after he used the slide at a water park in Noida. According to police, 25-year-old Dhananjay Maheshwari had collapsed after he complained of having trouble breathing after he used the slide. The mall authorities took Dhananjay to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. "A 25-year-old named Dhananjay Maheshwari came to a waterpark with four of his friends. After sliding, Dhananjay faced difficulties in breathing... Later he was taken to a hospital via ambulance, where he was declared dead... The postmortem is being carried out and further investigation is underway," Noida ADCP Manish Beshra said. Noida Fire: Major Blaze Erupts At Sector 32, Videos and Photos Show Raging Flame and Smoke.

Youth Dies After Using Slide at Water Park

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Manish Beshra says, "A 25-year-old named Dhananjay Maheshwari came to a waterpark with four of his friends. After sliding, Dhananjay faced difficulties in breathing... Later he was taken to a hospital via ambulance, where he was declared… pic.twitter.com/RVuLmrWcWL — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

