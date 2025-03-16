Lucknow (UP), Mar 16 (PTI) A man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in Vibhutikhand area has been arrested after an encounter, a police official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Lucknow resident Mohammad Sarju, allegedly raped the girl on Saturday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Radharaman Singh said, "A minor girl living near near a railway crossing in Lucknow was lured by a man from the same locality on Saturday afternoon and raped at a secluded place."

The ACP said when the girl returned home bleeding, parents took her to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to King George's Medical University.

"The minor is stable and conscious," the ACP said.

Meanwhile, police said they launched a search for the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shashank Singh said, "Acting on tip-off that the accused, Mohammad Sarju, is trying to escape from Lucknow, Vibhutikhand police reached Hahnemann Crossing to apprehend him. However, Sarju fired at the police. Police retaliated, and shot him on the leg. The accused has been admitted to a community health centre for treatment."

Based on a complaint lodged by her family members, a case has been registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

