Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Ranjan Pai-led Manipal Hospitals which forayed into West Bengal with acquisition of Colombia Asia Hospitals India business at Rs 2,200 crore cash deal in April, on Thursday announced completion of the rebranding exercise of the acquired facilities.

Also Read | SBI Pharmacist Interview Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

All the 11 hospitals of Colombia Hospitals are now rebranded as Manipal Hospitals, including the Colombia Asia hospital here.

Also Read | Lava Agni 5G Smartphone Goes on Sale in India.

"We have completed the rebranding of all the acquired hospitals of Colombia Asia Hospitals and Vikram Hospital under the umbrella of Manipal Hospitals. Now we have 27 hospitals with 7,000 beds," Manipal Hospitals COO, K Rajagopal said.

Manipal Hospitals has incorporated the brand colour used by Colombia Asia to bring a sense of resemblance for the stakeholders," he said.

"We are delighted to be a part of the Manipal Hospitals group, which comes with a decade old experience of relentless effort in building the healthcare industry. We are confident that our doctors will be able to have a greater impact on the eastern region's healthcare needs with this broader canvas,” Manipal Hospital Salt lake (formerly Columbia Asia) Hospital Director Arindam Banerjee said.

Rajagopal expects given the current run rate, Manipal Hospitals will have combined revenue of Rs 4,000 crore in FY22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)