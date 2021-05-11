Imphal, May 11 (PTI) Manipur Police has collected a sum of more than Rs one lakh as fine from people for violating the COVID-19 guidelines and curfew, a senior officer said.

Police detained 282 people on Monday for violating curfew, not wearing face masks in public places and spitting, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 for Manipur Police, Elangbam Prioyokumar Singh said in a press release

The police warned that those who violate curfew and the COVID-19 guidelines shall be dealt with strong legal action under the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other appropriate laws of the country, the release said.

Manipur has reported 35,778 COVID-19 cases and 489 deaths till Monday.

The state now has 4,604 active COVID-19 cases.

