New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Mankind Pharma Ltd on Wednesday said it has received additional tax demands, including interest, of Rs 341.86 crore from the Income Tax authority.

The company has received orders from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Central Circle 29, New Delhi dated May 9, 2025 on May 13 and 14, 2025, through IT portal, raising additional tax demands, including interest, of Rs 341.86 crore, Mankind Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Bihar Civil Court Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025: Hall Ticket for Mains Exam of Upper Divisional Clerk (Grade-III) Released at patna.dcourts.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

The demand is on account of adjustments made and disallowance of various expenditures under different sections of the Income Tax Act, 1961, it added.

The company said it believes that "the demands under the orders are not tenable in law", asserting it has adequate factual and legal grounds to substantiate its position and does not expect any material impact on financials or its operations due to the orders.

Also Read | How To Check Your Medicine's Authenticity? As Telangana DCA Launches QR Code Drive To Curb Fake Drugs.

Mankind Pharma said it would pursue an appeal against the said orders under applicable laws.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)