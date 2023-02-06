Ludhiana, Feb 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called upon the local industrialists to showcase 'brand Punjab' before the global industry representatives who will participate in the 'Invest Punjab Summit' during February 23-24.

Interacting with the industrialists during a session organised here, the chief minister said Punjabis are known world over for their hard work and entrepreneurship skills.

He said Punjabi entrepreneurs have proved their mettle across the globe and now the time has come to showcase the vast potential of the state to the world.

It is the need of hour to make the state an industrial hub of the country, he stressed.

An official release quoting Mann said that industrialists should support the state government and act as hosts to the global captains coming to the summit.

Punjab contributes three per cent to the national GDP (gross domestic product). Punjab is blessed with fertile land and innovative people who can do anything for the country, said Mann.

The state is number one in startups and the entrepreneurs from Punjab have left an indelible imprint in the world economy, he said.

The state government has introduced the new industrial policy to give further impetus to industry and commerce, said Mann.

The state government will soon introduce colour coding for stamp papers to facilitate industrialists for early clearance of their new projects.

The chief minister said that he had gone to Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to invite the industrialists for the investors summit.

Due to strenuous efforts of the state government, these industrialists are now ready to invest in Punjab, said Mann.

The state government is making concerted efforts to further strengthen the single window system for facilitating the investors, said Mann, adding that his government has ensured the single window system works as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs.

Mann said the 'Invest Punjab Summit' will prove to be a milestone in giving a major fillip to industrial growth of the state.

The main motive behind giving a fillip to industrialisation is to reverse the trend of brain drain by opening new vistas of employment for the youth, he said.

