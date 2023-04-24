New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes on All India Radio are perceived as a credible source of inspiration and a medium of mass-scale awareness for agriculture and entrepreneurial development, a latest ICAR-MANAGE study said.

The Prime Minister has spoken on a wide range of topics in the 99 episodes of the 'Mann Ki Baat' programmes that was started in October 2014. Agricultural issues have also been mentioned in several episodes.

Also Read | Satya Pal Malik Arrested? Delhi Police Issue Clarification After Reports Claim Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Being Detained; Say ‘He Came to Police Station on His Own’.

In order to assess the influence and learning environment among the farmers and other stakeholders, created by the Mann Ki Baat programme, a study was conducted by Indian Council of Agricultral Research (ICAR) and National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE), an official statement said.

According to the findings of this study, natural farming, conservation of natural resources, and willingness to adopt the Integrated Farming Systems (diversification) were the smallholder farmers' most preferred topics covered in the Mann Ki Baat episodes.

Also Read | Reliance Jio Posts 15.6% Growth in Net Profit to Rs 4,984 Crore in Q4 of FY 2022-23.

"The Mann Ki Baat was perceived as a credible source of inspiration and medium of mass-scale awareness for agriculture and entrepreneurial development," the study said.

Another assessment with millet farmers revealed that the message communicated through Mann Ki Baat interactions and follow-up actions by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra professionals have strengthened farmers' perceptions on the process of adoption of improved varieties of millets and production system.

Moreover, the agriculture ministry said that the Mann Ki Baat programme inspired the agri-startups to focus on innovative solutions benefiting the farmers.

Digital technology, highlighted in Mann Ki Baat's episodes, was found to have a significant influence on increase in farmers' awareness and knowledge about the use of mobile-based agro-advisory services in the field of adoption of agricultural technology; yield enhancement; and making available the market information, the ministry said.

Similarly, the study on agri-drone captured in the programme indicated that a majority of the farmers (with favourable attitude) perceived drone as a useful technology for agricultural operations.

"However, a significant number of them also expressed the concern of complexity in understanding this technology," it added.

Further, the study said the radio programme could also create a favourable environment on Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) to ease the agri-business, making easy availability of inputs for high value crops, and collective action that could reduce the cost of cultivation of farmers.

FPO farmers opined that with the Mann Ki Baat episodes, they became aware even on different policies and schemes of government promoting agri-businesses.

The study on beekeeping showed that existing resources of this sector got mobilised after the Mann Ki Baat programme, the statement said.

Beekeepers, with better exposure to institutional knowledge and resources, were found to earn better profit in group (Rs 1,28,328 per 50 bee hive) than individual one (Rs 92,947).

However, 'pesticide residual problems' and 'lack of proper storage facility' were some of the major obstacles faced by the beekeepers.

The ministry said that message on Kisan Rail could also sensitise and mobilise the farmers to avail its services.

The Kisan Rail could facilitate farmers to transport their perishable agri-produce with lesser time that could help in securing their higher net profits with reduced middleman involvement.

Furthermore, Mann Ki Baat episodes were also learned to be successful in creating awareness and positive attitude towards the organic/natural farming, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)