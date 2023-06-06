Hyderabad, Jun 6 (PTI) The H K Sherwani Centre for Deccan Studies (HKSCDS) at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) here entered into an MoU with Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) to jointly work on the emerging initiative of Science and Heritage.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is being perceived as a strategic alliance as history, heritage and technology will come together to project the rich cultural heritage of the Deccan, a release from MANUU said.

The MoU will also further strengthen the association between IITH and MANUU to work on the Cluster university concept of the Glue Grant on important areas of water, air, environment and livelihood, it said.

The MoU shall remain in force for a period of three years.

The MoU was signed by Prof Siddiqui Mohd Mahmood, OSD II MANUU and Prof Chandrashekhar Sharma, Dean, Research & Development, IIT Hyderabad in the presence of Prof B S Murty, Director, IITH and Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU at IITH, the release added.

