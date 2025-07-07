New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Homegrown navigation firm MapmyIndia has integrated India Post's DIGIPIN platform in its Mappls map to generate digital addresses, the company said on Monday.

The postal department has developed the DIGIPIN (Digital Postal Index Number) as an open source, interoperable, geo-coded, grid-based digital address system in collaboration with IIT Hyderabad and NRSC, ISRO.

"MapmyIndia Mappls -- the nation's leading digital mapping and deep-tech pioneer -- proudly joins hands with India Post to bring to life India's first comprehensive digital address system through the integration of DIGIPIN into the Mappls app platform," MapmyIndia Mappls Co-Founder and Chairman & Managing Director Rakesh Verma said in a statement.

DIGIPIN generates a code or coordinates for a block size of 3.8-metre square block across India. Users are required to point pin on the DIGIPIN platform for generating the digital coordinates that can be used along with postal addresses for higher degree of accuracy.

Verma said Mappls pin, along with DIGIPIN, will be able to even show the floor and even house or flat number of the digital address generator.

"In areas where the Mappls PIN is not active like rural areas then, Mappls will generate PIN, making the nearest landmark as a reference point," he said.

