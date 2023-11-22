Shimla, Nov 22 (PTI) Effective enforcement of traffic laws and use of high-end technology by the Himachal Pradesh Police have helped in marginally bringing down the number of challans issued in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The number of issued traffic challans has come down from 7,47,951 in 2022 (from January 1 to October 31) to 6,99,618 in the same period in 2023, said a statement issued here by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of traffic, tourist and railways.

Use of technology-based equipment like Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), breath analyser, laser speed gun and 4G body-worn camera for traffic enforcement has also made the commuters cautious while driving, the statement added.

The DIG said the directions to improve progress under the Motor Vehicles Act to the lagging districts and use of technology in traffic enforcement are being issued on regular intervals.

The state police has implemented an e-challan system in the state to issue challans for traffic violations under the Motor Vehicles Act, the statement said, adding these challans can be compounded on the spot, online and in the courts.

