New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday said the government is looking at more than doubling the number of seafarers to 10 lakh in a decade, and also expecting enhanced participation of women seafarers in this space.

The Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways also said that Maritime Training Institutes will be prepared in the country to impart the best training to the seafarers considering the new challenges in the shipping sector, according to a statement.

He also mentioned that the government has created a fund of welfare of the seafarers, further adding that the "government has planned in Maritime Vision 2030 for raising the number of seafarers from 2,40,000 to above 5 lakh in the next ten years".

Mandaviya -- while virtually addressing an event on the occasion of 'Day of the Seafarer-2021' -- also wished that "the share of the women seafarers shall be increased".

He also assured that 'Advanced Seafarer Wellness Centers' will be provided at all the ports.

'Day of the Seafarer-2021' was celebrated virtually in the presence of a huge number of maritime personalities, seafarers and families in India and abroad by remembering the great efforts made by the seafarers to the civil society, giving thanks to them for their contribution to the world economy and appreciating the risks and personal costs they bear while on their jobs, the ministry statement said.

Also speaking at the event, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan said that development of new skill sets in the shipping industry shall be encouraged among youngsters to create skilled manpower. Director General of Shipping Amitabh Kumar informed that dual degree courses in nautical and engineering disciplines having emphasis on the new technology will be introduced from next academic year to make the seafarers ready to accept new challenges to bridge the gap in traditional and modern technology in the shipping sector and keep their employability intact. He also said that there is a need for increased participation of women in the maritime sector for enhancing productivity, efficiency and discipline.

