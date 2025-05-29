New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has inked a pact with the Japan External Trade Organisation to promote innovation and facilitate business opportunities for startups from India and Japan.

As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Maruti Suzuki and Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) will collaborate to support startups based in India to access the startup and innovation ecosystem of Japan, similarly, startups based in Japan will get an opportunity to access the startup and innovation ecosystem of India.

In addition, the automaker and JETRO will work with each other to facilitate the participation and networking of startups in appropriate activities or events, connecting them with relevant partners, the company said in a statement.

"We see great potential in Indian startups, and with this MoU with JETRO, we will be able to provide a platform for these promising startups to explore the Japanese business landscape," Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

JETRO India Chief Director General Takashi Suzuki said the MoU aims to foster innovation, drive economic growth, and further strengthen the deep-rooted ties between India and Japan.

