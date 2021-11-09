New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Max Financial Services on Tuesday reported an over 41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 81.06 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, it was up by 33 per cent from Rs 35.81 crore.

Also Read | Poco M4 Pro 5G Launched Globally; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

The total income increased to Rs 9,327.37 crore in the July-September period this fiscal, against Rs 7,020.11 crore a year ago, Max Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.

MFSL shares closed at Rs 1,000.60 apiece on BSE, up 0.08 per cent from the previous close.

Also Read | Black Friday Sale 2021: Early Deals on iPhone 12, Galaxy Z Fold3, Pixel 6 & More.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)