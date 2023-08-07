New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Max Healthcare Institute on Monday said its profit after tax (PAT) increased by 27 per cent to Rs 291 crore in the June quarter.

The healthcare provider said its PAT stood at Rs 229 crore in the April-June quarter of the last fiscal.

Also Read | Fashion Faceoff: Tara Sutaria or Malaika Arora, Whose Rimzim Dadu Outfit Will You Like to Wear?.

Net revenue increased to Rs 1,629 crore in the June quarter from Rs 1,393 crore in the year-ago period, Max Healthcare Institute said in a statement.

"Despite the traditionally weak Q1, we could deliver our highest-ever quarterly revenue and improve profitability at bed level," Max Healthcare Institute Chairman and Managing Director Abhay Soi said.

Also Read | Jaipur-Mumbai Express Firing: RPF Constable Chetan Singh Who Killed Four People Inside Train, Gets Police Remand Till August 11.

While the installed capacity increased by 4 per cent year-on-year basis, the healthcare provider maintained occupancy levels with higher occupied beds across the network, he added.

"In the past year, we have significantly strengthened our projects and digital teams to reinforce our thrust in both these areas, which is intrinsic to our growth going forward," Soi said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)