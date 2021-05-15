New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Max Speciality Films Ltd (MSFL) on Saturday said it will invest Rs 50 crore to expand its capacity.

MSFL, which manufactures specialty packaging films, will be investing into a new CPP Line which will have a capacity of 7.2 KTPA (Kilo Tonnes Per Annum), said a statement. Work on this new line, which will be funded through internal accruals, will commence in Q2/FY22 and expected to be commercialised in Q2/FY23, it added.

From the onset of FY21, MSFL has witnessed robust demand for its packaging films which have continued to improve quarter on quarter leading to strong revenue and profitability growth.

“This demand is led by increasing preference of customers for packaged products as hygiene and safety has taken over priority during this pandemic,” it added.

