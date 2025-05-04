Bareilly (UP), May 4 (PTI) A 20-year-old MBBS student was feared drowned in the Bahgul river here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Saturday, when a group of 10 MBBS students from Rajshree Medical College had gone for a walk near the river.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Four of them entered the water to bathe. While two students who knew how to swim managed to return to the bank safely, two others slipped into deep water.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Fatehganj West Police Station, Pradeep Kumar Chaturvedi, said villagers were able to rescue one of the students, identified as Aaradhya Mishra (21), a native of Gorakhpur.

Also Read | Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20.

However, the other student, Shanidev (20), a first-year MBBS student from Mahendragarh in Haryana, was swept away.

"The spot where the student drowned is believed to be 18 to 20 feet deep," Chaturvedi said, adding search operations resumed on Sunday morning to trace the student.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)