New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Eight of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,51,456.45 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as the biggest gainer.

Last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained 1,444.59 points or 2.52 per cent.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Price in India & Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Its Launch.

On the top 10 chart, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and HDFC were the only two companies that saw an erosion in their market valuation.

The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 46,016.2 crore to reach Rs 14,11,058.63 crore.

Also Read | OnePlus Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge Smart TVs To Be Launched in India Soon: Report.

HDFC Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 33,861.41 crore to Rs 8,44,922.53 crore.

Infosys added Rs 23,425.29 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,32,177.06 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance gained Rs 17,226.59 crore to Rs 4,31,926.08 crore and that of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 16,601.55 crore to Rs 5,59,009.41 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) grew by Rs 6,113.36 crore to Rs 4,73,182.90 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) jumped Rs 5,850.48 crore to Rs 5,42,262.17 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 2,361.57 crore to Rs 3,95,535.80 crore in its valuation.

In contrast, the market valuation of HDFC diminished by Rs 2,870.45 crore to Rs 4,53,231.97 crore and that of RIL dipped by Rs 2,396.57 crore to Rs 15,77,382.90 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, SBI, HDFC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)