New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) The MCD will hold a meeting to discuss monsoon preparedness and waterlogging mitigation strategies on April 17, a civic official said on Sunday.

The meeting's agenda includes a detailed review of monsoon-related challenges and operational readiness.

Key focus areas include desilting of drains under Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) jurisdiction, appointment of nodal officers for waterlogging-prone areas and mapping of drainage systems around these locations, the official said.

The meeting, to be led by MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, will be attended by all deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, superintending engineers and engineers from the rank of junior engineer to engineer-in-chief working in maintenance, building, projects and the Environment Management Services.

Discussions will be held on the deployment of supervisory staff at known waterlogging points, along with the desilting of sump wells at all permanent pumping stations.

Servicing and strategic placement of portable pumps to ensure their immediate functionality during rainfall will also be discussed.

Highlighting past instances, the MCD emphasised the need for prompt activation of pumps and the deployment of adequate manpower to prevent flooding. Coordination between the engineering and the sanitation departments for cleaning small colony drains, particularly in areas with covered or piped drainage systems, is also on the agenda.

Inter-departmental coordination at the zonal level, with escalation to the headquarters, if necessary, will also be discussed.

Special attention will be paid to complaints regarding dangerous structures to avoid potential casualties during the monsoon.

The MCD aims to strengthen deep-cleaning operations, address garbage-vulnerable points, maintain cleanliness around religious places and secondary collection points, and ensure greenery and sanitation in parks.

