New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd (MCFL) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Akshay Poddar as company's chairman with effect from September 29.

In a regulatory filing, MCFL said the board in its meeting held on Tuesday has appointed Akshay Poddar, non-executive director, as a chairman of the board of directors with effect from September 29.

Also Read | Vivo Y50 & Vivo S1 Pro Prices Slashed in India by Rs 1,000; Check New Prices.

MCFL, in a separate filing, informed that the company has shut down the DAP plant on September 15 for planned maintenance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)