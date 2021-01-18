Coimbatore, Jan 18 (PTI) Medall, a chain of medical diagnostic service centres, has plans to open 15 more labs and 200 collection centres in the coming 12 months, a top official said Monday.

The Chennai-based Medall at present has 80 diagnostic centres and 100 collection centres across South India and they will touch 115 and 300 respectively by the turn of the year, its CEO Arjun Ananth told reporters.

Stating that Medall is pioneering preventive healthcare in India with affordable and accessible world-class diagnostic services to the underserved, he said lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, liver and kidney-related health issues, cholesterol related illnesses, heart diseases or cancer have exponentially increased.

Considering this, Medall is concentrating to increase its presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, which suffer from a lack of reliable class-leading diagnostic services that were affordable or easily accesible, Arjun Ananth added.

It has set up radiology and pathology labs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and towns in India and has firmly established itself as premier integrated diagnostics chain, having served over 9 million customers performing more than 25 million tests, Arjun said.

SASH (Stay Aware, Stay Healthy), is its health initiative which encourages people to get proactive about their well being, the recent being a package for pregnant women, he said.

Stating that Medall has an PPP collaboration with Jharkhand, Ananth said that it is ready to serve other States if the respective governments approached for such collaborations.PTI NVM SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)