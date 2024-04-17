New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Digital healthcare platform MediBuddy on Wednesday said it is reaching break-even point as it recorded a marginal loss in FY24.

This will further strengthen the company's position as the country's fastest-growing digital healthcare company, it said in a statement.

Also Read | MHADA Maharashtra Lottery 2024: Know Eligibility Criteria, List of Required Documents and How To Apply Online at housing.mhada.gov.in.

The platform's focus is now on exploring M&A (merger & acquisition) opportunities in key healthcare areas such as chronic disease management, mental health, diabetes, women's care, and weight management, backed by a USD 18 million capital pool dedicated to these investments, it added.

"By leveraging technology, the platform enhances doctor-patient interactions. This commitment to innovation is fuelling our remarkable growth and expanding healthcare access nationwide," MediBuddy Co-founder and CEO Satish Kannan said.

Also Read | World Population Report 2024: India Leads Globally With Population of 144.17 Crore, Followed by China at 142.5 Crore, Says UNFPA.

The platform has a network of over 90,000 doctors and over 7,100 hospitals across the country.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)