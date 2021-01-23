Kolkata, Jan 22 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Friday named Meeraj Khalid as the new SP of Birbhum district, replacing Shyam Singh, an official said.

Khalid was the DC of the Central Division of Kolkata Police, he said.

Singh was made SP of the Traffic Department of West Bengal headquarters in Durgapur, an order issued by the state government said.

S Selvamurugan, the SP of Purulia district was transferred as the SS of the state CID, it said.

Biswajit Mahato, who was the DC of West Zone of Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, replaced Selvamurugan.

