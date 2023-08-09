New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the Indian Web Browser Development Challenge (IWBDC) on Wednesday, according to a release.

The IWBDC is an open challenge competition that seeks to inspire and empower technology enthusiasts, innovators, and developers from all corners of the country to create an indigenous web browser.

Also Read | PM Modi Independence Day Speech Videos: Watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Speeches From Ramparts of Red Fort Since 2014.

The programme saw participation from more than 200 participants from government departments, industry, startups and academia through online and offline modes, the release said.

A panel discussion was also organised wherein the queries of the participants were answered by MeitY, CCA and C-DAC officials, it added.

Also Read | Gaurav Gogoi on Manipur Issue: No-Confidence Motion Not for Numbers But for Justice for Manipur, Says Congress MP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)