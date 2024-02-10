New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature was settled at 23.6, normal during the season, the IMD said, adding that the humidity fluctuated between 97 per cent and 51 per cent.

The weather department has forecast mist on Sunday morning. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius and 7 degree Celsius, respectively, it said.

At 6 pm, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 309, which falls in the "very poor" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

