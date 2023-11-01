Shimla, Nov 1 (PTI) The Meteorological Office here predicted rain and snowfall in mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh for the next two days as well as November 7 as a western disturbance is likely to affect the Himalayan region from Wednesday night.

According to the MeT office, light rain and snow could be witnessed in isolated places in the high hills on Thursday, rain in mid and rain and snow in the high hills on Friday. The weather department has also forecast rain in low and mid hills and rain and snow in the high hills in the state for November 7.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures in the past 24 hours as the weather remained dry.

Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest at night with a low of 1.5 degrees Celsius while Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district was hottest during the day recording a high of 30.3 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh has so far received 27.3 mm of rain against a normal of 25.4 mm, an excess of seven per cent during the post monsoon season from October 1 to November 1.

