New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) MG Motor India on Friday said it has tied up with AI-powered startup -- CamCom.

The partnership will facilitate AI-enabled and image-based vehicle inspection processes and automated assessment of cars reported for service and repair at the MG service centres.

The AI-enabled solution will save time for operations and provide greater transparency to customers.

"Our association with CamCom introduces our customers to AI-based car inspection modules at our service centres. It is a valuable addition to our bouquet of technologies," MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta said in a statement.

CamCom had undertaken a pilot project at MG last year as part of the MG Developer Program and Grant, an innovation platform to encourage developers and innovators to build new applications and experiences for a car.

MG Motor India has partnered with the defect/damage assessment AI platform to implement their technology and solution in a large number of workshops.

“It is quite remarkable that our participation in the MG Developer Program has turned into a business partnership. It is an industry-first step towards revolutionising the customer service experience by bringing transparency to the service process," CamCom Co-founder Ajith Nayar said.

Through the MG Developer Program (MGDP) and Grant, the company has enabled 184 entrepreneurs to showcase their innovation so far.

