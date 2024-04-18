New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) MG Motor India on Thursday said it has partnered with the Epsilon Group for EV charging solutions and battery recycling.

As part of the collaboration, the automaker has signed an MoU with two Epsilon Group subsidiaries - Power EV, for charging solutions and LICO, for battery recycling and second-life expertise.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1: When Is Voting and Result? How To Vote, Check Name in Voter List? How To Find Polling Station? Know Everything Here.

As per the agreement, Power EV will provide Custom Charging technology to develop AC and DC charging solutions for charging solutions for MG's EVs.

Through active involvement in the MG charge initiative – deploying 1,000 charging points in 1,000 days within residential communities and apartments across India – Power EV aims to bolster the existing public charging network by expanding the availability of AC chargers and introducing high-capacity DC charging options, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Also Read | MHADA Maharashtra Lottery 2024: Know Eligibility Criteria, List of Required Documents and How To Apply Online at housing.mhada.gov.in.

LICO will assist MG Motor India in its Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) obligations by providing comprehensive battery recycling and certification services, it added.

"Our collaboration with the Epsilon Group signifies a strategic alliance aimed at realising this vision through an efficient charging infrastructure which aids and complements a circular economy by way of second-life and end-of-life solutions for batteries," MG Motor India Chief Growth Officer Gaurav Gupta said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)