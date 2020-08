New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Mindspace Business Parks REIT made its market debut on Friday, with a premium of nearly 11 per cent against its issue price of Rs 275 per unit.

The units of the REIT listed at Rs 304, reflecting a gain of 10.54 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Later, it touched a high of Rs 308.90, zooming 12.32 per cent.

Also Read | Kia Sonet World Premiere LIVE News Updates; Expected Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 302, a rise of 9.81 per cent.

The Rs 4,500-crore public issue of Mindspace Business Parks REIT was subscribed nearly 13 times late last month.

Also Read | WhatsApp Working on New Feature That Will Allow Users to Play ShareChat Videos on Android & iOS Phones.

Real estate investment trust (REIT), a popular instrument globally, was introduced in India a few years ago aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets.

It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

The price band for its public issue was fixed at Rs 274-275 per unit.

A filing on the BSE earlier in the day noted that trading members of the exchange are informed that effective August 7, 2020, the units of Mindspace Business Parks REIT are listed and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of 'IF' group securities.

The offer was managed by Morgan Stanley India Company, DSP Merrill Lynch, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), UBS Securities India, Ambit Capital Private, HDFC Bank, IDFC Securities and ICICI Securities. PTI SUM MKJ MKJ 08071127 NNNNid Infantino's “position on the player's rights to express themselves against racism, discrimination and violence was clearly stated two weeks ago and it has not changed.”

Infantino signaled support for on-field protests after American midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband while playing for Schalke in Germany with the handwritten message “Justice for George” around his left arm. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)